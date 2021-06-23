Germany vs Hungary prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

Germany will be looking to avoid a second straight group stage exit at a major tournament when they face Hungary this evening.

Joachim Low ’s side will be dumped out of the European Championship if they are beaten by Marco Rossi’s men tonight.

But coming off a breathtaking 4-2 win over Portugal , along with the fact that Hungary are travelling to Munich to play outside of Budapest for the first time at Euro 2020 , the Germans will be confident they can claim victory and move through to the last 16.

Having said that, their first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup came at the hands of South Korea just days after they appeared to have turned things around with a late win over Sweden. So now is not the time for them to get complacent.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

BBC 2 will be airing the game live in the UK and you can stream the match on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Germany are expected to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final group game. But Hungary boss Rossi could be without striker Adam Szalai after he came off in the 26th minute of their draw with France due to a concussion.

Confirmed line-ups

Germany XI: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens; Havertz, Sané; Gnabry

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Nego, Botka, Orbán, A. Szalai, Fiola; Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer; Á. Szalai, Sallai

Odds

Germany: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Hungary: 14/1

Prediction

Germany know that not only will a win here take them through to the knockout stages, but it could also see them top the group if France fail to beat Portugal. As a result, you imagine Low’s side will take no prisoners in this one against a Hungary side who have proven they can compete with the very best European nations. However, they are yet to play outside of Budapest, a factor which may hinder them in this one. 3-1 Germany .