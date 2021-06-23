Drought in California may force the temporary shutdown of a major state power plant.
Drought in California may force the temporary shutdown of a major state power plant. If Lake Oroville in California decreases below 640 feet, officials may be forced to shut down a major state power facility for the first time. According to the Associated Press, the reservoir could exceed the milestone as early as late August, putting further strain on California’s power system amid the season’s hottest heat.washingtonnewsday.com