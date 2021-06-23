Drought in California may force the temporary shutdown of a major state power plant.

It’s counterintuitive: Los Angeles, a city that receives an annual average of 14 inches of rain, likely won’t face any water restrictions this summer — or for the next few summers. But some residents of Mendocino County — which gets nearly three times as much rain and sits near the headwaters of the Russian River — are prohibited from using more than 55 gallons of water per day. That’s enough to fill a bathtub and flush a toilet five times — in other words, not very much. In the fourth story in CalMatters’ series “Lessons Learned? Drought Then and Now,” Rachel Becker explores why there’s such a sharp divide between the surplus of water in Southern California and the deficit in Northern California.