A children’s rights group has created a range of mock toys that highlight the abuse children face online.Campaign group 5Rights launched Twisted Toys to highlight how abuse that happens online would not be tolerated offline.The toys aren’t real, but were created for the campaign to show the dangers.The toys include a “Share Bear” that collects and shares a child’s data and a “Pocket Troll” that scrutinises their activity and bombards them with horrible comments.Also included is a “storybook” of terms and conditions that takes hours to read and a “Stalkie Talkie” that allows strangers to interact with children.The aim of...