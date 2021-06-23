Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Opinion: Why do we need to save tourism right now with a Travel Day of Action?

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinion: Why do we need to save tourism right now with a Travel Day of Action?. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the way overseas travel has been handled has created a lot of pain for everyone in the industry. The unregulated, open borders came first, followed by finger pointing and extreme travel shaming, and finally, a traffic light system with colors flashing from one to the next like a disco strobe.

washingtonnewsday.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Tourism Industry#Free Travel#British Airways#Abta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestyleTravel Weekly

LIVE: Reports from Travel Day of Action

The afternoon coverage from the Day of Action can be found on a new live feed here. Morning updates, interviews and social media activity as the Travel Weekly team joins the Day of Action mass lobby at Westminster and we keep tabs on events in Holyrood, Belfast and other locations across the UK.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Industry readies for Travel Day of Action

More than a thousand representatives from across the travel industry are due to descend on a series of coordinated lobbies today through the sector’s Travel Day of Action. In Westminster, 800 people are due to attend a lobby event at College Green, with two sessions limited to 400 people each due to begin from 12:30pm.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Travel Day of Action looks set to ‘make a difference’

The Travel Day of Action looks set to “make a difference” according to a leading agent taking part in the lobby. Miles Morgan, chairman of Miles Morgan Travel, said he’d had “a very positive meeting” with his local MP, David Davis (Monmouthshire) as part of the nationwide lobbying campaign on Wednesday.
TravelTravel Weekly

Aviation’s Travel Day of Action takes off

Thousands of airline and airport staff are uniting to support the Travel Day of Action, taking part in organised rallies across the UK and joining the online calls for action. They are using the campaign slogans #speakupfortravel and #traveldayofaction on social media to amplify their message to the government that the sector needs support.
TravelPosted by
newschain

Travel sector holding day of action in response to restrictions

The UK’s travel industry is holding a day of action to put pressure on the Government to reopen the sector and provide tailored financial support to businesses. Industry body Abta estimates that 195,000 travel jobs have been lost during the coronavirus pandemic or are at risk. It accused ministers of...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Travel Day of Action lobbyists report ‘change in sentiment’

Organisers of the coordinated Travel Day of Action lobby reported a “change in sentiment” from politicians, who they say increasingly understand the issues the industry faces. Lobbies were held on London, Edinburgh and Belfast on Wednesday, with a virtual lobby yaking place in Wales – calling for a safe resumption...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Travel Day of Action hits the national headlines

The Travel Day of Action has hit headlines in newspapers, TV and radio bulletins across the country as the industry puts pressure on the government to act. The BBC reported: “Hundreds of travel professionals have gathered outside the Houses of Parliament – and in cities up and down the UK – to draw attention to the ongoing struggles of the industry and ask for government support.”
IndustryThe Independent

The travel and tourism industry needs to be able to get moving again

The travel and tourist business is the world’s biggest industry and it has taken one of the hardest hits during the Covid-19 pandemic. So we need to get people moving again. The world economy as a whole is probably back to its previous peak output. We don’t have numbers yet, but several forecasters, including Deloitte, think that the US will be there by the end of the second quarter, which means this week. China we know is well up on last year, and while Europe, the UK and Japan are still down, the US recovery should mean that world as a whole is square. But some parts are not, and the travel and tourist industry is the biggest loser. This is an economic disaster, but it is also a social one.
WorldTelegraph

Slow return of transatlantic travel fuels Heathrow fears

Heathrow Airport is at risk of defaulting on its £15bn debt mountain after talks stalled over the return of flights between Britain and America. The travel hub has warned lenders that if profits are only £66m worse than expected by December 2021, then it will breach strict rules governing its complex portfolio of loans.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

UNWTO urges governments to restart international tourism

The global vaccination rollout and increased adoption of digital solutions for safe travel should lead to a rise in international mobility over the weeks and months ahead. That is according to the latest data from the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). According to the newest edition of the Travel Restrictions Report...
TravelTravel Weekly

Comment: It’s time to open up travel

Government needs to recognise the importance of the sector, says former Travel Republic managing director Frank Rejwan. The UK travel industry has, frankly, not helped itself or endeared itself to the public over the last year and a half. At times it has been downright selfish, introspective and utterly stubborn.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Vueling Targets Northern Ireland With New Barcelona Belfast Route

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has returned to George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD) for the first time since 2015. Vueling flight number VY 8780 took off from Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport (BCN) at 11:50 and arrived in Belfast at 13:11. To celebrate Vueling’s return to Northern Ireland, the nearly...
Lifestylerunwaygirlnetwork.com

Flying US-Europe proves less rigid than expected, but be prepared

Flying to Europe right now feels like it is fraught with uncertainties. The rules for entering the UK and EU member states can change quickly, adding to some of the confusion. But I felt ready for the challenge. Having been vaccinated, my partner and I were eager to experience our...
EnvironmentTravelDailyNews.com

The rise of eco-tourism: Why is sustainability a concern for travelers?

So before you pack up your passport, weatherproof jacket and hiking boots and head off on your next adventure, take a look at these tips on incorporating sustainability into your next trip. The world is changing, and so are the needs of travellers. Sustainability has become a significant concern for...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Majority plan to book overseas holidays through intermediaries

Consumer research for Travel Weekly suggests a majority of consumers planning an overseas holiday will book through intermediaries, but it found no evidence of a swing away from booking independently among a significant minority. One in five respondents (18%) planning a holiday abroad by next April said they would book...
trust.org

OPINION: Why we need more women in engineering

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. We must overturn the caricature of a grubby profession for men in hard hats and high-vis jackets. I never set out to become a champion for diversity and inclusion. In fact,...