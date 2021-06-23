Cancel
Bitcoin ticks back up to $34,000 after a dizzying 48 hours

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin returned above the $30,000 mark on Wednesday, highlighting the extreme volatility that has plagued cryptocurrencies in recent months. The digital currency has jumped 5.4% over the last 24 hours, reaching $34,368 per coin, according to CoinDesk. That's a U-turn from Tuesday, which saw bitcoin plunge below $30,000 for the...

Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded on Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in U.S. interest rates softened. But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to curb further gains. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4628 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday. Some investors became cautious and refrained from betting on further strength in the Chinese currency. The yuan's performance against its rivals, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index continued to hover around 98, a level many see as the ceiling for the index. A strong yuan will be a disadvantage for China's exports. Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank, attributed the stronger CFETS index to relatively smaller declines in the yuan than in other non-dollar currencies. The CFETS index stood at 97.99 on Monday, down from Friday's 98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Several traders said markets will shift their focus to minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting due on Wednesday for clues on policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus. Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said the dollar could remain as the key factor influencing the yuan's movements. "Unless the U.S. dollar rises sharply, the USD/CNY may continue to fluctuate in the range of 6.45 to 6.50," she said in a note. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.342, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4649 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4695 6.4712 0.03% Spot yuan 6.4628 6.472 0.14% Divergence from -0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.01% Spot change since 2005 28.06% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.06 98.04 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.342 92.311 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4649 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6324 -2.46% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
IBC Group To End Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining In China, And Move Staff To UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, And Various South American Countries

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBC group has significant Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations across China and has over 1500 people employed in more than 40 cities. The group, which has invested in over 4000 different Blockchain projects - including playing an instrumental role in the launch of Ethereum 2.0, with around 100,000 Ether staked - has responded to the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, with the decision to close down all its Bitcoin and Ethereum mining facilities in the nation. The group plans to move its staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, and various South American countries.
Why Don’t Governments Like Crypto?

The fact of the matter is that Governments do not like crypto. The reason they do not like crypto, is because the industry poses a threat to their autonomy. Bitcoin is not a threat to governments and that’s because it is not a satisfactory means of currency exchange. One day your coffee might cost you $1.50, and the next it could cost you $150. Ouch, that’s an expensive coffee.
‘Digital Yen could reshape changes in Japan’s financial industry’

Several countries are discussing the adoption of digital currencies to be issued by their respective central banks recently, as cryptocurrencies continued to find a place in their financial systems. Following the April announcement, a Japanese lawmaker recently told Reuters that a clearer picture of Japan’s anticipated digital Yen would be obtained late next year.
Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Climbs Past $34,000

The Bitcoin price is caught in the middle of a bull market as the coin rises to trade above $34,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently rising as the recent move marks a breakthrough in the upward movement of the recently observed period of consolidation, but it is important to note that the Bitcoin price has not exceeded any major technical level. Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD has been trying to start the upward move since yesterday but it is struggling to gain momentum as the uptrend of the entire market comes to a standstill.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces as Buyers Recoup above $34,000

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Holds above Breakout Level as Buyers Recoup above $34,000 – June 30, 2021. BTC/USD is likely to revisit the $37,000 resistance zone as buyers recoup above $34,000 support. Buyers could not sustain the bullish momentum above the $37,000 price level because of sellers’ overwhelming presence. The bears are strongly defending the $37,000 resistance zones. As BTC price falls to $34,000 low, the bears have targeted to revisit the $31,000 critical support level.
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up after June blow, awaits U.S. payrolls test

(New throughout, adds comments and updates prices) * France delays easing virus restrictions due to Delta variant. July 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday as a more than 7% slide in June prompted some traders to buy the metal amid concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus, but moves were capped by caution over Friday’s U.S. payrolls data and a strong dollar.
“Bitcoin Beach” Is Scaling Up. Will Bitcoin Country Be As Successful?

Alongside the typical touristy surf-town sights of El Zonte, El Salvador, are garbage barrels emblazoned with the Bitcoin “B” and signs hanging over the door in dirt-floor restaurants that announce, “Bitcoin accepted here.” For the past two years, El Zonte—aka “Bitcoin Beach”— has been experimenting with the cryptocurrency, in the hopes of creating an economy that runs at least partially on Bitcoin. Now, the Salvadoran government wants to try this nationally.
Why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is launching a bitcoin ETF: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Kate Rooney explains why highly-watched fund Ark Invest is interested in launching a bitcoin ETF, even as bitcoin goes mainstream. Plus, Chinese Uber rival Didi Chuxing looks poised to raise $4 billion when it goes public on the NYSE on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price shoots up after global regulator proposes first ever rules for banks to hold crypto

Bitcoin has been formally recognised as an asset class by the Basel Committee, the regulator of international banking standards, with a proposal to introduce capital rules for cryptocurrency.The price of bitcoin received an immediate boost following the news, shooting up by around $2,000 after the announcement was made.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe global banking regulator categorised bitcoin as a high-risk asset, proposing a risk weight of 1,250 per cent, but it marks another major milestone for bitcoin into the world of traditional finance.The proposal, published on Thursday,...
Bitcoin Is Trading Above $34,000 while Ethereum Price Is Up

Bitcoin and Ethereum are both regaining some lost weight as their current price points show considerable increase from recent lows. Bitcoin (BTC) is starting to recover from losses it recently incurred, where it seemed to pull down some of the market’s biggest coins. Jumping from a recent low, Bitcoin has climbed over 24% with Ethereum (ETH) also showing proof of its number 2 spot. While the price of Bitcoin has climbed 5.92% to $34,598 in the last 24 hours, Ethereum has jumped more than 12% to hit $2,048 in the same time frame.
Bitcoin Jumps Back to $34,000 on Crowd Fear: Santiment

“Bitcoin’s $30,000 is similar to $4,000 one-two years ago”. Santiment analytics team has tweeted that to jump back to the $34,000 level despite the massive FUD floating in the air, Bitcoin price has used the power of crowd fear and also followed a regular rule markets move by - failed to meet expectations.