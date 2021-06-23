Cancel
Sports

Is Germany vs Hungary on TV tonight? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel, how to watch and more

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

The group of death comes to an end this evening as Germany take on Hungary and France face Portugal.

And the Germans can breathe new life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a victory in Munich as they look to build on a scintillating 4-2 win over Portugal .

However, they face a Hungary side who have shown they are far more than just the whipping boys of a group consisting of three European heavyweights.

Follow Germany vs Hungary LIVE !

Marco Rossi’s side picked up a point against France last time out and could still stun Germany to qualify for the last 16 if they secure a win here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

BBC 2 will be airing the game live in the UK and you can stream the match on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Germany are expected to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final group game. But Hungary boss Rossi could be without striker Adam Szalai after he came off in the 26th minute of their draw with France due to a concussion.

Confirmed line-ups

Germany XI: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens; Havertz, Sané; Gnabry

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Nego, Botka, Orbán, A. Szalai, Fiola; Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer; Á. Szalai, Sallai

Odds

Germany: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Hungary: 14/1

Prediction

Germany know that not only will a win here take them through to the knockout stages, but it could also see them top the group if France fail to beat Portugal. As a result, you imagine Low’s side will take no prisoners in this one against a Hungary side who have proven they can compete with the very best European nations. However, they are yet to play outside of Budapest, a factor which may hinder them in this one. 3-1 Germany .

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

