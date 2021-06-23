Open house set for quilting cottage; girls immersed in summer activities

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy. Once again, I’m writing to you from New Paris, Indiana, where I’m spending precious time with my daughter and her family. Time seems to fly by with supersonic speed when I’m visiting or am visited by my children. At times, it’s difficult not to be envious of friends whose grown children have settled close to home and can drop in for a quick, anytime visit. I drive 450 miles, that’s seven-eight hours, depending on traffic and road construction, several times a year to visit my Indiana family. I’m pretty sure that my trusty CR-V knows the way and could get here without me behind the wheel. In earlier years, I could bring my granddaughters back to Fairmont for long summertime visits, but the girls, who will turn 13 and 15 next month, are busy with sports, camps, and friends – as they should be. This summer, after a long year at home, enduring online school due to the COVID pandemic, it’s wonderful to see them outdoors, enjoying carefree summer days and evenings with friends and teammates.