Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Open house set for quilting cottage; girls immersed in summer activities

By Winnie Richman Leader correspondent
Herald-Journal
 13 days ago

At last, Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have set the date for their “Open for Business Day” for their newly completed quilting cottage. It is to be Saturday, June 26, from noon until 4 p.m. Treats will be available for guests during those hours. Last Monday and Tuesday, the Poulsen couple...

www.hjnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilting#Open House#Summer Vacation#Swimming#Cottage#Jetta#Murdock Volkswagen#Nba
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Related
Claremont, NHThe Eagle Times

WCCMA open house celebrates start of summer

CLAREMONT — The West Claremont Center for Music and Arts (WCCMA) celebrated the summer on Thursday with an open house at its future home at 56 Opera House Square, where development of a three-level performing arts center and entrepreneurial hub is underway. Claremont residents received a walk-through tour of the...
KidsWVNews

The girls of summer

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy. Once again, I’m writing to you from New Paris, Indiana, where I’m spending precious time with my daughter and her family. Time seems to fly by with supersonic speed when I’m visiting or am visited by my children. At times, it’s difficult not to be envious of friends whose grown children have settled close to home and can drop in for a quick, anytime visit. I drive 450 miles, that’s seven-eight hours, depending on traffic and road construction, several times a year to visit my Indiana family. I’m pretty sure that my trusty CR-V knows the way and could get here without me behind the wheel. In earlier years, I could bring my granddaughters back to Fairmont for long summertime visits, but the girls, who will turn 13 and 15 next month, are busy with sports, camps, and friends – as they should be. This summer, after a long year at home, enduring online school due to the COVID pandemic, it’s wonderful to see them outdoors, enjoying carefree summer days and evenings with friends and teammates.
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Kids Summer Activities at Brentwood Place

If you’re looking for a place to keep the kids busy this summer, check out all the offerings at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road. Flour Power is a kid’s cooking studio located in Brentwood. It opened in early 2020 and provides an exciting and creative environment for kids to explore the culinary world. Children learn about the world around them through applied, hands-on fun and Flour Power provides a unique experience for them to grow their food knowledge and creativity. To view all available classes click this link.
Lifestylealamedasun.com

Summer Activities: Beat the Heat

In these dog days of summer when the mercury just keeps going and staying up, indoor activities begin to look better and better. Here are some ideas to beat the heat by staying indoors and still get those young brains engaged. But, don’t let your kids have all the fun. Lots of these are good for the whole family.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Senior Activity Center Summer Activities

Summer is here and it’s hot outside! Luckily, there is plenty to do to beat the heat at the Senior Activity Center this month!. Early birds take advantage of our coffee bar at the SAC from 9:00 am- 11:30 am!. Group Fitness Classes. Staying active is important for your health...
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Immersive Happy-Go-Lucky Art Exhibit Opens For The Summer

Located at 32 Mercer Street, the Happy-Go-Lucky immersive art exhibit aims to spread happiness, confidence, and positivity to all its guests. Presented by Sunnyhues Entertainment, the pop-up interactive exhibit first opened its doors in Soho during the summer of 2018 for around one month before moving to Los Angeles. Once more, Happy-Go-Lucky has returned to New York City and will be open from June 23rd to August 18th, 2021.
Home & Gardenarcadianews.com

A secret garden: new immersive concept to open soon

Arizona natives Josh Katz and Sheldon Wiley, along with their partner Moe Murillo, have taken the concept of the seedy, underground Prohibition-era speakeasy and upgraded it with their latest project called 36 Below. The modern cocktail lounge is located at 36th St. and Indian School below Sip Coffee and Beer Garage.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Girl Scout Cadets Troop 70455 of Estes Park – Open House

An Open House will be sponsored by Girl Scout Cadets Troop 70455 of Estes Park for girls entering into grades K-12 and adults interested in volunteering to come to meet us and learn more about Girl Scouting. Our event will have all the climbing gear needed and experienced climbers to belay, teach and cheer on girls. There will also be free waters, giveaways, information on Girl Scouting, and even some limited leftover GS Cookies to purchase.
Advocacykxlo-klcm.com

Boys and Girls Club details summer activities

Abby Franks with the Boys and Girls Club was recently in the studio. She gives the details of the club activities and volunteers. For more information, call the Boys and Girls Club at 535-2257 or visit their website at bgclublewistown.com.
Danvers, MAWCVB

Immersive experiences at Glen Magna Farms and the Nichols House Museum

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Go inside some of Massachusetts and Rhode Island’s “Great Estates” – grand, historic houses that have a lot of stories to tell. A country estate and public park in Danvers are true hidden treasures:Glen Magna Farms – The Perfect Venue for Weddings & Corporate Events and Endicott Park - Town of Danvers.
Pennsylvania StateOnlyInYourState

The Charming Waterfront Green Valley Cottages In Pennsylvania Are Calling Your Name This Summer

A summer escape is just what many of us need right about now, especially with the fast pace of everyday life. If you’re one of those people who love the idea of getting away from it all – far from the noise of life – you’ll fall head over heels for the charming Green Valley Cottages in Pennsylvania. In fact, they’re so secluded that you really will feel a million miles away from it all.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Quilt exhibit is the Woodson Museum’s travelling summer installation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is hosting an exhibit from the American Folk Art Museum in New York City this summer. It’s titled Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts. There are 18 quilts in the collection created over three centuries, and Marketing and Communications manager...
Charlotte, NClivingupstatesc.com

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is now open in Charlotte

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, a new way of experiencing the works of Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh, is now open in Charlotte. With 98 projectors projecting 90 million pixels over 500,000 cubic feet of space, the 35-minute immersive experience brings to life the brilliance of van Gogh’s art with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi. The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, who pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.
La Grange, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

New Exhibit Opening at Quilt Museum on July 1

Beginning July 1, The Texas Quilt Museum in downtown La Grange will have a brand new exhibit on display. Flower Show: Antique Quilts from the International Quilt Festival Collection will present 10 quilts dating from the 1850s to the 1940s. These beautiful works showcase beautiful flower designs with impeccable handquilted details. Floral patterns were popularly used for quilts in the 19th and…
Sibley, IAnwestiowa.com

Wagner: Summer activities underway

We seem to be suffering through the “Dog Days” of summer. There have been afternoons so hot I have hardly seen any golfers on the course behind our Sibley home. The area did get some relief in the form of rain Wednesday night. The drops of moisture began to splash onto the ground at 8:07 that evening. It was never a downpour, and it didn’t last long, but it did deliver some of God’s moisture direct onto Connie and my little patch of flowers, tomato plants and four slowly emerging cucumber plants.
Interior DesignRemodelista

Maximalist/Minimalist: A Ceramicist’s Airy, Open Summer House on Mallorca

Beauty in small moments: That’s what we titled our story last summer on how to set a simple summer picnic, with insight from NYC- and Mallorca-based Daniela Jacobs, the designer and ceramicist behind ARC Objects. Daniela’s work—like her cream-colored ceramic plates in thoughtful crescent shapes and curves, full circles and half-moons—are inspired, she told us, by savoring everyday moments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy