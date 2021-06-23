Cancel
TV Series

The Glorious Corner

By G. H. HARDING
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANIFEST GROUNDED — (via TV Line) Manifest shall remain grounded, now that efforts to find the supernatural/family drama a new home have come up empty. Sources confirm for TVLine that the week-long mission to find a potential suitor at Netflix or at other outlets has concluded, and there will not be a fourth season anywhere.

TV Series
Entertainment
Funny Moments
TV & Videos
Netflix
TV SeriesPopculture

Why CBS Canceled 'NCIS: New Orleans' and 'MacGyver'

Fans were shocked to learn earlier this year that both NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver had been canceled. MacGyver finished its run after five seasons, while NCIS: New Orleans aired seven seasons. In light of this news, Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, shared why the network ended the two fan-favorite shows.
TV SeriesColumbian

Is Bishop really calling it quits on ‘NCIS’?

You have questions. I have some answers. On the season finale of “NCIS,” it seemed that Bishop was leaving. Is this a cliffhanger or did she leave “NCIS”?. In a season that saw several cast changes, on a show that has often had cast comings and goings, Emily Wickersham — who played Bishop — officially departed “NCIS.” In an Instagram post, she said, “Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Will we see more David McCallum as Ducky?

As we prepare for NCIS season 19, it only makes sense to ask questions about a wide array of different characters. For the sake of this article, let’s have a much-needed conversation about David McCallum and Ducky in particular. Over the course of the past several years, we’ve seen Ducky...
TV Showstvinsider.com

Before His ‘NCIS’ Debut, Check Out Gary Cole’s Best Onscreen Roles

Stalwart CBS procedural NCIS has landed one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors for its 19th season. Gary Cole is joining the cast this Fall, signing on the dotted line to play series regular FBI Special Agent Alden Park. (But don’t worry: He’s not replacing Mark Harmon on the show.) “We...
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

It's Official! NCIS Adds Two New Characters for Season 19

NCIS announced Tuesday morning that it will be adding two new members to the cast for its 19th season. First up is the previously discussed Gary Cole, who will be joining the series as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, which definitely means he will not be replacing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as the team’s leader. More information on his new character will be revealed at a later date, but it looks as if he may be the new liaison to replace FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell (Joe Spano), who, after the death of both his wife and daughter, decided to move on.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Are there any advantages to Monday move?

It goes without saying that there are tons of headlines leading into NCIS season 19 premiering on CBS — it’s hard to know where to start!. We do know that there are a lot of people talking about Mark Harmon having less of a role in the story, just like bringing on Gary Cole and promoting Katrina Law have generated conversation. In the midst of all of this, perhaps the show’s move to Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern isn’t generating nearly enough conversation.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Justin leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

THE Bold and the Beautiful has been airing on CBS since 1987. The soap opera has over 8,000 episodes, spanning over 34 seasons since its release. It is unclear if Justin Barber’s character will be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. Justin, played by actor Aaron Spears, has been a...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Season 19 Has Made Two Big Casting Decisions To Fill The Mark Harmon And Emily Wickersham Voids

It’s been confirmed that Veep star Gary Cole has been brought aboard for NCIS Season 19, and Katrina Law, who appeared as Special Agent Jessica Knight in the Season 18 episodes “Blown Away” and “Rule 91,” has been promoted following her brief time as a recurring guest star. Cole will play FBI Special Agent Alden Park, and while no specific details have been revealed about this character yet, he’s not intended to replace Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs, though he will help fill the void left by Harmon’s smaller amount of screen time this upcoming season. Here’s what NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and to say about Cole and Law joining the main cast (via Deadline):
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Much Will Mark Harmon Be Around in Season 19?

We may be getting closer to finding out just how much we’ll see Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS Season 19. When it comes to Harmon’s episode count next season, it could be “in the low single digits” and he’ll appear “a few” times, sources reportedly told TVLine. Nothing official has been said, but rumors of the actor potentially only being around part-time in Season 19 have been circulating since before the series was renewed.
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
Rhinebeck, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Upstate Films reopens, gloriously

The theater has been spruced up, in addition to the invisible improvements such as an upgraded HVAC system, but it’s still quite homey and recognizable. There are new carpets, a modernized lobby (with real-butter popcorn machine left intact, thankfully), big letters on the end of each row of seats so you can find your socially distanced spot easily in low light. The most noticeable change lies at your feet, right in front of the entrance: a brand-new mosaic that reads, “Upstate Films, Est. 1972,” topped by a star. Who needs Hollywood when you’ve got Rhinebeck . . .
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Star Wrote His Own Film

There aren’t many “NCIS” cast members who have been involved with the show since the first episode in 2003. Brian Dietzen comes close, but he has been playing Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the long-running show since 2004. That makes him the longest-tenured member of the non-original cast. And his 315 episodes have afforded him opportunities he otherwise might never have had. For example, he produced his own award-winning film.

