LEXINGTON, Ky, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that its Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic® brands were ranked as the #1 and #2 best-selling mattress brands in the U.S., according to Furniture Today's list of the Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers.* Furniture Today, one of the most-respected trade publications in the bedding industry, estimated that Sealy's sales increased 14.6%, to over $1.6 billion, and that Tempur-Pedic's sales increased 23.5%, to nearly $1.4 billion, in 2020. This marks the second-consecutive year in which the Sealy brand has been recognized as the #1 best-selling mattress brand in the U.S.