Evelyn Isaacson's 100th

On the 100th episode of You Oughta Know, we’re kicking off summer with a bang. Coast along the Jersey Shore in style with Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours, and whether you like swimming, hiking, or horseback riding, enjoy the great outdoors at Marsh Creek State Park. Get a sneak peek at a new documentary special from WHYY’s Movers & Makers on the Masonic Temple of Philadelphia, then tour the beautiful botanical gardens and soaring fields at the Mt. Cuba Center. Up next, Dietitian Nicole Schillinger-Vogler skips the burgers and grills up a few delicious, healthy summer meals you can try at home. Then, Vannah Banana owner Kianu Walker gives the inside scoop on his growing vegan ice cream business, and how you can get your hands on his fan-favorite Rose Gold ice cream. While we’re talking vegan treats, we can’t forget Batter and Crumbs, the “unapologetically decadent” cake shop in South Philly.