Evelyn Isaacson's 100th

Herald-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Fuhriman Isaacson, pictured here with her friend Thurl Bailey, is turning 100 years old on June 26.

Huron, OHSandusky Register

Huron celebrates woman's 100th birthday

HURON — Donna Klepper celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a parade that featured family, friends, neighbors and her church. The parade, which started at Shawnee Elementary on Cleveland Road, traveled past Klepper’s house and received an escort by the Huron Police Department. More than 30 people participated in the parade and 15 neighbors stayed after to celebrate.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Kicking Off Summer with You Oughta Know’s 100th Episode!

On the 100th episode of You Oughta Know, we’re kicking off summer with a bang. Coast along the Jersey Shore in style with Pau Hana Tiki Boat Tours, and whether you like swimming, hiking, or horseback riding, enjoy the great outdoors at Marsh Creek State Park. Get a sneak peek at a new documentary special from WHYY’s Movers & Makers on the Masonic Temple of Philadelphia, then tour the beautiful botanical gardens and soaring fields at the Mt. Cuba Center. Up next, Dietitian Nicole Schillinger-Vogler skips the burgers and grills up a few delicious, healthy summer meals you can try at home. Then, Vannah Banana owner Kianu Walker gives the inside scoop on his growing vegan ice cream business, and how you can get your hands on his fan-favorite Rose Gold ice cream. While we’re talking vegan treats, we can’t forget Batter and Crumbs, the “unapologetically decadent” cake shop in South Philly.
ObituariesDurant Daily Democrat

Evelyn Converse

Evelyn Converse, a beautiful soul, loving wife, mother, and grandmother left this earthly life on June 26, 2021, at the age of 81. She was the cherished child of Fred Leonard Awtry and Eva Lee …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue.
Lifestylelandlopers.com

ETW #100 Celebrating the Podcast’s 100th Episode!

This week we celebrate the 100th episode of the Explore the Travel World podcast with a fun retrospective. You can listen to the podcast here on this page or on any of these services: iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher. It’s hard to believe that the podcast is already celebrating 100...
Celebrationsmcheraldonline.com

J4 Celebration to Last a Week for MCMP's 100th Anniversary

In celebration of J4 and Morrisons Cove Memorial Park's 100 year celebration, there will be an extended celebration full of activities from June 25 through July 2. Events will kick off on June 25. From 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a throwback skating party featuring DJ Peggy Whitfield.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Depew, NYlancasterbee.com

100TH BIRTHDAY

— Katherine “Pat” Ast, a Depew resident for more than 50 years, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 14. She also served as a corporal in the Army Air Force during World War II, from 1942 to 1945. Pat is also a huge fan of her beloved Buffalo Bills.
Petsfoxwilmington.com

Bindi Irwin takes baby Grace to meet kangaroos: ‘Our human joey’

While Bindi Irwin hasn’t returned from her social media hiatus, her husband Chandler Powell kept fans in the loop about their daughter’s latest animal milestone Sunday. Powell snapped a picture of Irwin kneeling down near a group of adolescent kangaroos around while she held their 3-month-old Grace, and shared the image to Instagram and Twitter for the family’s fans.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

R.I.P. Barbara Dozier, wife and business partner of Lamont Dozier

White tweeted: Condolences to Lamont Dozier and his family on the tragic death of his wife Barbara. Always a powerhouse on his behalf. May she rest in peace. The former Barbara Ullman has been married to Lamont Dozier for more than four decades. A graduate of California State University, Barbara has played a pivotal role in the post-Motown success of her husband, and the continuing relevance of his work.
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
CelebritiesPage Six

Suzanne Somers cooks gourmet/glam dinner for hubby’s 85th birthday

Suzanne Somers slipped an apron over a metallic Norma Kamali sequined gown to cook her husband, Alan Hamel, dinner-for-two, to celebrate his 85th birthday, we hear. The birthday dinner on June 30 was at the couple’s recently sold Palm Springs compound, where they’ve lived since 1977. Somers told us it...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.

