Public Health

VIRTUAL: Alex. Community & Policy Management Team (ACPMT)

 12 days ago

Title:VIRTUAL: Alex. Community & Policy Management Team (ACPMT) Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the monthly meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by City Council on June 20, 2020, and/or Section 4.0-00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. Board members and City staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. Advanced registration is required for this meeting:

Community Policy
#Alex#City Council#Hb29
