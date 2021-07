Home Base Iowa is inviting veterans and their spouses to register for a statewide job fair coming up later this week. The Iowa Virtual Career Fair is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is designed to make it easy to meet with potential employers throughout the state. Available positions include jobs in information technology, manufacturing, finance, medicine, logistics and more with 15 veteran-friendly employers seeking applicants. Interested participants are asked to register in advance using the link included below. After signing up, applicants can explore information about the participating businesses and connect one-on-one with their representatives virtually. Home Base Iowa is an initiative that aims to connect Iowa businesses with veterans and their families and provide resources to assist them when transitioning to a new community.