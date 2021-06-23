Emergency workers learn skills for school bus crashes

A Forsyth woman was barred from Monroe County schools and school buses on June 2 for cussing out her child’s bus driver in 2019 in front of a bus full of kids. Teddie Marie Lundy, 37, of 4147 Hwy. 42, Forsyth, was also sentenced to undergo anger management counseling and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct. Assistant DA Carolee Jordan negotiated the pleas in connection with a Dec, 17, 2019 incident in which Lundy accosted the driver of the bus her child rode around 4:21 p.m., as it took kids home. On the video, the bus appears to stop to drop off Lundy’s child and another child on Stokes Store Road when Lundy walked toward it and began cussing out bus driver Peggy Stiles, 61, in front of the kids.