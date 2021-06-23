Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UMO offers free online workshops for teachers

By MESSENGER STAFF
Goldsboro News-Argus
 13 days ago

The University of Mount Olive is offering free online professional development workshops this summer for middle and high school teachers. The workshops count toward Continuing Education Unit credits not only for agriculture teachers, but also for science teachers, said Stephen Edwards, agricultural education and agribusiness department chair. Organized by the...

www.newsargus.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Ceu#Covid#Umo#Continuing Education#Ceu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Educationkyma.com

APS offers teacher grant programs

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) is helping teachers get ready for the upcoming school year with grants for their classrooms. APS is awarding 500 K-12 public school teachers with $500 Visa gift cards. The first 100 will be given to educators who have been teaching for less than three years. APS says it values teachers for their commitment and making a difference in the lives of Arizona students.
Collegestechgig.com

University of Michigan offers free online courses in computer programming

The University of Michigan is offering a variety of free online courses for programmers and computer science learners. While the courses can be audited for free, learners can choose to receive verified certificates for a reasonable fee. All of these courses are available on the edX learning platform and registrations for these are open.
Mount Olive, NCMount Olive Tribune

Admitted students tour UMO campus

More than 250 incoming freshmen and their parents toured the University of Mount Olive campus during their annual Admitted Student Day June 23, which was held for the first time since 2019. “We are so excited about having these incoming students and their parents on our campus,” said Tim Woodard,...
Sumner County, TNtheportlandsun.com

Free mentoring/leadership workshops for young adults

Looking for something exciting for your student to take part in this summer? An innovative series of workshops will take place at the Gallatin Shalom Zone/Union High Resource Center located at 600 Small Street. The Shalom Zone will be hosting a variety of career development/mentoring sessions that are free of...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Teachers taking STEM online courses this week

Educators statewide are convening the next two weeks to learn STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) content and network at the Idaho STEM Action Center's annual i-STEM Summer Institutes. The professional development workshops were canceled last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're being held virtually this year in an expanded...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

SDSU Extension to offer another obituary writing workshop

BROOKINGS – “Great info on a topic that is difficult enough for those that are prepared and frustrating for those unprepared.”. That was just one of the many responses Leacey Brown, South Dakota State University Extension gerontology field specialist, received after hosting the online obituary workshop, “Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing,” in April. On July 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. CST, SDSU Extension will once again provide adults the opportunity to preserve their life stories in their own words while crafting a document that is available for family and loved ones when most needed.
EducationMount Olive Tribune

STEAMA Camp 'connects' students to UMO

Ayden Cox had never dug up anything in the dirt. The rising seventh-grader at Wayne Country Day learned firsthand how to pull up potatoes and clone what’s considered the world’s most popular nongrain crop. An avid mathematician, Cox joined 19 other middle-school students during the inaugural, three-day STEAMA camp sponsored...
Randolph Township, OHnewjerseyhills.com

Randolph to offer two art workshops for adults

RANDOLPH TWP. - Artworks Studio will host two summer workshops for adults with artist Leah Tomanio from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, July 6 - 8 and Aug. 10 - 12. The workshops will be held at the studio, located at 502 Millbrook Ave., behind the municipal...
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Grant writing workshops offered for historical organizations

The Museum Association of New York (MANY) is offering ten “Tell Your Story and Make Your Case” regional grant writing workshops across New York State this fall. The Rochester area workshop is planned for Thursday, October 14, at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. These workshops are being produced as a program of the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.
West Point, NENorfolk Daily News

Free farming workshop to be in West Point

A workshop will be in West Point for anyone interested in learning about farming. A session of “Explore Farming” will be presented in both English and Spanish from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Neligh Park Log Cabin in West Point. “Starting your own agricultural...
Collegesphennd.org

Assistant Director, Division of Civic & Global Engagement, Arcadia Univ.

The Assistant Director will bolster University efforts to cultivate civic and community engagement and inspire university stakeholders to strive for positive social impact. Specifically, the Assistant Director will be responsible for a variety of programmatic and administrative aspects of the Civic Scholars program, the Next Steps AmeriCorps program, and Arcadia Votes, as well as for leading various activities related to community engagement. The Assistant Director will need to build strong relationships with students, Arcadia University faculty and staff, and external stakeholders. The Assistant Director is responsible for advising individual students and student groups, as they engage in community service, advocacy, activism, and social entrepreneurship. The Assistant Director will monitor Civic Scholars’ progress through their program and also manage assessment of the program overall. The Assistant Director also fosters engaged students’ sense of belonging through mentorship, community building, and student leadership opportunities related to promoting, and reflecting on, civic engagement.
Educationtheroanokestar.com

Preschool Teacher Offers Virtual Curriculum Free to Parents

Denise Shields knows from 12 years of teaching preschoolers that when she holds up a circle and asks, “What is this shape?” some of them will answer, “It’s a ball!”. That’s why in her recorded video lesson on shapes—one of a series of 40 half-hour lessons Shields offers to parents for free—she pauses for a beat before saying, “That’s right, it does look like a ball! But what shape is a ball?”
AgricultureGuard Online

Broiler industry event offered online

Join researchers and industry personnel on July 15 as they provide an overview of current and future efforts to build sustainability into the nation’s poultry industry. The virtual field trip begins at 10 a.m. The event is the latest in a series of educational events hosted by the University of...
Orange County, CAcoastreportonline.com

Students and teachers share online pandemic learning experiences

As many schools began to reopen in Orange County, students and teachers appear to have mixed feelings about returning to in-person classes whereas some want a balance between online and traditional learning. Since March 2020, many students and teachers have faced difficulties with the initial transition from a traditional classroom...
Family RelationshipsThe Recorddelta

Families Strong WV offers free online support

For those trying to help a loved one who is experiencing substance use disorder, it can feel as though you’re alone. You are not alone. Help is available. Sign up today at familiesstrongwv.com while space is available and begin making your own connections!. In addition to the support offered through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy