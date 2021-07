In recognition of Independence Day, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued the following statement:. “On this July 4th, 245 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we remain an indivisible nation and a shining example of liberty and justice for all throughout the world. When the Founding Fathers declared independence from the British monarchy, they did so with the intent and purpose to establish their own nation, based upon the eternal principles of our God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.