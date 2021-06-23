Cancel
Seymour, IN

Seymour Order of the Eastern Star chapter installs officers

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 12 days ago

Seymour Chapter 134 Order of the Eastern Star held its annual installation of officers Friday at the Jackson Masonic Lodge in Seymour. The following officers were installed: Worthy Matron Janice Brock; Worthy Patron Marvin “Chig” Anderson; Associate Matron Robbie Anderson; Associate Patron Terry Byrns; Secretary Pat Cummings; Treasurer Nancy Byrns; Conductress Paula Stafford; Associate Conductress Karen Walker; Chaplain Rick Smith; Marshal Cathy Coffelt; Organist Judi Brown; Adah Loretta Riehl, PGM; Ruth Linda Myers; Esther Margaret Kroman; Martha Wanda Gray; Electa Ollie Knott; Warder Denver Gray, Grand Marshal; and Sentinel Tom Stafford.

