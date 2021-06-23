This Was The Most Difficult Scene To Film In The Cabin In The Woods

For those of you who are hoping to have closure on the story of Ray Donovan, we come bearing good news: That very thing is coming. In a new post on Instagram below, star Liev Schreiber made it clear that production is underway of an upcoming series-finale movie with a photo of him alongside some of his other cast members. Filming for this is a long time coming, as Schreiber and others fought hard to get some sort of end to this saga after a premature cancellation. The plan is for the movie to pick up not long after the conclusion of season 7, and it’s being carefully written in order to ensure that there is closure to the majority of stories out there.