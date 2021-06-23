Why The Flash Still Needs Sue Dearbon (Even Without Ralph Dibny)

So things have been looking good for The CW's The Flash lately, on both sides of the camera. Even though the long-running Arrowverse has bid farewell to Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh this season, fans can look forward to seeing Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker joining Grant Gustin for Season 8 (tying the series with Arrow, which raises the question…). While back in Central City, Team Flash is about to get some serious help with its Godspeeds problem in the form of A.R.G.U.S. Agent John Diggle aka guest star David Ramsey. And from the looks of things, Diggle is taking time out from his headaches (hey, it's not easy being "green") to come bearing gifts that could just turn the tide. Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next Tuesday's episode "P.O.W.":