Equities look mixed overall. Dow has moved up further on Friday and has a crucial resistance coming up the 35000-35100 region which will have to be broken to become bullish for a further rise. The US markets are closed today. DAX continues to trade mixed around 15600 and has equal chances to move either ways inside its 15400-15800 range. Nikkei is coming down gradually and can test 28500 and even 28000. Shanghai has declined sharply within its 3500-3625 range and need to see if it can sustain above 3500 in the coming days or not and retain the range. Sensex and Nifty have bounced on Friday and can move up further within their 52000-53000 and 15600-15900 range respectively.