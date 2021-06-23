Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Persimmon, Aviva concede measures over ground rent, lease terms

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it has got commitments from housebuilder Persimmon and insurer Aviva as part of a long-running investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Aviva will remove unfair ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled, while Persimmon will offer leasehold owners an option to get complete ownership of the property at lower rates. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Rent#Rents#Uk#Persimmon Aviva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Monday. On Saturday Morrisons greed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain’s fourth-largest grocer at...
Businesskfgo.com

Britain’s JD Sports transfers ownership of DTLR Villa to unit in U.S. push

(Reuters) – JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it had transferred the ownership of Baltimore-based retailer DTLR Villa to its U.S. unit to align all its businesses in the country under one entity. JD, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, bought DTLR in February for $495 million. DTLR sells mostly athletic footwear...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ramsay Health sweetens offer for Britain's Spire to win over investors

(Reuters) -Australia’s Ramsay Health Care has raised its offer to buy British peer Spire Healthcare to about 1.04 billion pounds ($1.44 billion), the hospital operators said on Monday, after reports of some investor opposition to a deal agreed earlier. Ramsay said its latest offer of 250 pence per share for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and...
Lifestyle101 WIXX

Sydney Airport receives $16.74 billion buyout bid from consortium

(Reuters) – Australia’s Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday a consortium of investors has proposed to buyout the airport operator for A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion). The A$8.25 per share proposal represents a 42% premium to Sydney Airport’s closing price on Friday. However, it is at discount to where...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Britain's Morrisons agrees $8.7 bln offer from Fortress Investment Group

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Morrisons has agreed a. takeover offer from Fortress Investment Group, which values. Britain's fourth largest supermarket operator at 6.3 billion. The offer from Fortress, which is backed by Canada Pension. Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeds. the 5.52 billion pound proposal from...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Supermarket shelves could be empty in food shortage within WEEKS after loss of 100,000 HGV drivers due to Covid and Brexit, industry chiefs warn

British shoppers could face a summer of food shortages due to a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, experts have warned. A double impact from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a staff shortages after Eastern European drivers returned home. And the disruption to the chilled food supply...
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Aviva and Persimmon agree to leasehold changes amid watchdog probe

Thousands of homeowners are set to benefit after investor Aviva and housebuilder Persimmon Homes agreed to “landmark” commitments on leaseholds as part of the competition watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Aviva – which invested in freeholds from developers – has...
EconomyShareCast

Aviva, Persimmon agree 'landmark' commitments for leaseholders - CMA

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that Aviva and Persimmon have agreed to "landmark" commitments for leaseholders. As part of the watchdog’s investigation into unfair practices in the sector, investment group Aviva has committed to remove certain terms from its leasehold contracts which cause ground rents to double and to repay those who were affecting by the issue.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Persimmon, Aviva to amend home leases after inquiry

(Reuters) -Persimmon Homes and a fund managed by Aviva have agreed to measures called for by Britain’s competition regulator as part of an ongoing investigation into possible mis-selling of leasehold homes and high ground rents. Insurer Aviva will remove “unfair” ground rent terms and repay owners whose rents were doubled,...
Economyyourmoney.com

Are you due a ground rent refund?

The investment company has agreed to remove ‘unfair’ ground rent terms from leasehold contracts and repay leaseholders who previously paid doubling ground rent. The move came after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) secured a formal commitment from Aviva as part of its ongoing work to tackle issues in the leasehold sector.
Industrymining.com

Copper price regains ground, rally not over, Citi says

Copper price regained some ground on Monday after hitting a two-month low on Friday. Copper for delivery in July rose 0.6% from Friday’s settlement price, touching $4.18 per pound ($9,196 per tonne) midday Monday on the Comex market in New York. The metal’s price slumped on Friday, pressured by China’s...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus targets China distressed property with new JV

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant Warburg Pincus has set up a China distressed real estate joint venture, in one of its largest investments in the sector to date, the company said on Monday. Warburg Pincus and Shanghai-headquartered distressed asset manager Wensheng Asset Management will invest up to $600...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand dlr climbs as market scents risk of early rate hike

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar popped higher on Tuesday as a strikingly strong survey of business conditions and price pressures led investors to wager a hike in interest rates could come as early as November this year, sending bonds reeling. The marked shift in pricing came...