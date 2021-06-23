Cancel
Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Takes ninth loss

 12 days ago

Lopez (2-9) took the loss versus Houston on Tuesday. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings. Tuesday was just the third time this year Lopez completed six innings. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Myles Straw, who also had an RBI single against reliever Hunter Harvey to tack a second and decisive run onto Lopez's line. Through 15 starts, the 28-year-old has a 5.68 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 71:29 K:BB across 71.1 innings. His next start is expected to be versus Toronto this weekend.

