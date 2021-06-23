Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Takes ninth loss

Akin (0-3) took the loss Monday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks across four-plus innings. He struck out five. Akin's outing got off to a solid start, with the southpaw scattering a pair of hits and a walk across a scoreless first two innings. Things fell apart quickly in the third, however, with two hits and two walks setting up a three-run homer for Yordan Alvarez to put Houston up 5-0. He settled down for a scoreless fourth frame but was chased after allowing a leadoff single in the fifth. Since recording a solid scoreless outing June 4, Akin has allowed an unimpressive 16 earned runs on 19 hits during a three-start losing streak. He'll look to turn things around when he toes the rubber over the weekend against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.