Giants' Austin Slater: Strikes out three times

 12 days ago

Slater went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. The outfielder has been ice-cold in June, going 4-for-29 (.138) in a limited role. All four of Slater's hits this month have been singles. The 28-year-old will likely remain a bench option with Alex Dickerson (back) and Darin Ruf (hamstring) back from the injured list. Slater is slashing only .211/.294/.375 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 170 plate appearances.

