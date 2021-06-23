Giants' Austin Slater: Strikes out three times
Slater went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Angels. The outfielder has been ice-cold in June, going 4-for-29 (.138) in a limited role. All four of Slater's hits this month have been singles. The 28-year-old will likely remain a bench option with Alex Dickerson (back) and Darin Ruf (hamstring) back from the injured list. Slater is slashing only .211/.294/.375 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 170 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com