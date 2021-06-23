Giants' Austin Slater: Strikes out three times

Slater singled and scored in the top of the first inning before adding a solo home run, in second in as many games, in the top of the third. The 28-year-old is batting .210 with a .686 OPS to go along with nine home runs, 21 RBI, and seven stolen bases over 167 at-bats. He's been underwhelming in the first half but has time to turn things around.