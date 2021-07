J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, has committed to Ohio State. The five-star defensive lineman announced that decision with a July 4 special on CBSSports HQ, ending a recruiting process that started nearly four years ago when he landed his first offer three weeks into his freshman year. The Buckeyes won out over runner-up Oregon, with fellow Pac-12 programs Washington and USC rounding out his final four. Tuimoloau skipped both signing periods to make sure he got to visit any school he wanted to once the recruiting world opened up in June. He and his family took official visits to all four programs within the last four weeks.