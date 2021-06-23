Letter: Secular saints
Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are under a lot of pressure these days to vote in line with the other 48 Democrat senators who wish to end the filibuster. Although both houses are controlled by the Democrats, they lead by razor thin margins – hardly a mandate, but if they are successful in ending the filibuster they will dominate national politics for decades to come. Time is not on their side, it is doubtful that they will be in total control after the mid-term elections of 2022, so they must strike now.bismarcktribune.com