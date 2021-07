It’s rare that an organization is happy about one of its top pitching prospects missing part of the Minor League season, but Simeon Woods Richardson has a good excuse. The Blue Jays' No. 4 prospect has been named to the United States Olympic baseball roster, which was announced Friday. Woods Richardson was also part of the U.S. team for the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier, which ran in early June. The United States opens Olympic play in Tokyo against Israel on July 30 at 6 a.m. ET, fielding a roster that includes 14 MLB veterans and four former All-Stars.