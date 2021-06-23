Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Councilwoman no longer fit for office

El Campo Leader-News
 13 days ago

After reading about the incident at her (District 1 Councilperson Anisa Longoria Vasquez’) home recently - my opinion?. The officers requested and then demanded she lower the volume of the music after midnight. There were several complaints from her neighbors (people who elected her) and she didn’t think of them - just herself.

www.leader-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Lights#Volume#District 1#El Campo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Center Line, MIMacomb Daily

Ex Center Line mayor, councilwoman dies

Mary Ann Zielinski, the first woman mayor in the City of Center Line and first female councilperson in the city, died Saturday at the age of 81. Zielinski was part of the city government for 30 years, 24 of those years as mayor and six as a councilperson. She was a member of the Polish Roman Catholic Union.
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Councilwoman’s Juneteenth rant damaging to Warren Co. community | Turkeys & Trophies

We’ve reported on local politicians making a lot of ignorant statements from the dais in recent years. But in terms of poor timing and complete disregard for the feelings of her colleagues and constituents of color, Washington Borough Councilwoman Louann Cox’s June 1 remarks about Juneteenth ranks up there with the worst. Borough council was considering a resolution calling for the borough to formally recognize the June 19 holiday, which marks the day when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday earlier this year. Such resolutions at a local government level are commonplace. Prior to the vote, Cox, who is white, went on a rant and made several dismissive statements about the holiday. Among those statement: “I’m sure there’s no African American people that live today that had a close relationship with a relative that was a slave” and “It was also a white man that got rid of slavery, so we gotta give credit where credit is due to everybody.” She also said there “are like 95 million other things that are of more importance,” yet she still decided to gum up a public meeting by making unquestionably provocative statements prior to voting for what amounts to a symbolic gesture aimed at putting the borough on the right side of history. Yes, there are more important things have bearing on borough government. But for effective governing to be conducted in any community, goodwill needs to be built across all demographics. Cox tore that down with her June 1 remarks. Rebuilding it is going to take much more time than it would’ve taken her to educate herself on Juneteenth, perhaps ask thoughtful questions if she was legitimately confused and vote in support of it. In her defense, she did ultimately join the rest of council in supporting the resolution, but her sigh and hesitation before the vote was hardly a ringing endorsement.
Politicsjcitytimes.com

Ward B Councilwoman Mira Prinz-Arey: An Interview

Recently, we sat down with Ward B Councilwoman Mira Prinz-Arey for an extensive interview covering everything from the Pompidou Jersey City to the city’s tree canopy. MPA: I am from California; I grew up in the Bay Area. I moved to the East Coast 23 years ago. My father was an elementary school teacher, my mother was a phone operator, and I was the oldest of three. I met my husband, who was from Jersey City, and 11 years ago we moved into the house where he grew up so we could take care of his mother. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and we couldn’t really manage it from where we were living in Morningside Heights at the time.
Three Rivers, TXmysoutex.com

Organized crime indictments include former TR councilwoman

Five people, including a former Three Rivers City Council member, have been indicted on charges of organized criminal activity following their arrest by the Three Rivers Police Department in connection with gambling charges. Rebecca D. “Becky” Lopez, 48, of Three Rivers, who served on the TR Council from 2019-2021 before...
Richland County, SCabccolumbia.com

Richland County Councilwoman hosting meeting on Land Development regulations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton will hold a third in-person public meeting focused on land development regulations in Lower Richland. According to organizers, the meeting will also answer residents questions about current zoning rules for housing developments in District 11, which does cover part of Lower Richland County.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Councilwoman Raman Launches Emergency Preparedness Campaign

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles Councilwoman Nithya Raman today announced a monthlong campaign to help residents of her district prepare for an emergency. ``Protecting our community and preserving the beautiful and beloved resources of Council District Four starts with education and engagement,'' Raman said. ``I'm excited to collaborate with constituents to make safety a shared priority.''
Saint Louis County, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby Has Died

Former councilwoman Hazel Erby has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Described by many, including Mayor Tishaura Jones, as a trailblazer, Erby was the first Black woman to serve on the St. Louis County Council and became the chairman in 2009. She served as a mentor to younger generations. She started her service on the council in 2004. After former County Executive Steve Stenger resigned amid a corruption scandal, Erby had hoped to replace him on an interim basis, but then-council-chairman Sam Page slipped into the position during a rapid-fire change in leadership.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Former Cleveland Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland lands management job in city’s Department of Public Utilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former Cleveland Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland has landed a job in the city’s Department of Public Utilities as administrative manager of governmental affairs. Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration confirmed on Wednesday -- following inquiries by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer -- that Cleveland was hired as of June 14.
Pawtucket, RIValley Breeze

Councilwoman DaRosa says she raised concerns about officer under investigation

PAWTUCKET – City Councilwoman Melissa DaRosa says she previously raised concerns with city officials about Daniel Dolan, the Pawtucket police officer currently under investigation for a shooting in West Greenwich. DaRosa, speaking to The Valley Breeze on Monday, said city residents on two different occasions shared concerns with her about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy