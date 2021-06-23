Euro 2020: Scotland's campaign comes to end - reaction & analysis

Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a big effort fell short again.Attacker Nikola Vlasic drove in the opener for Croatia in the 17th minute before Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s side encouragement with a leveller three minutes from the break, his first international goal.However, just after the hour mark, captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a stunning strike from 20 yards before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal the win and take the Croats through, with Scotland finishing bottom of the section with just one point. Read More Scotland out of Euro 2020 after defeat by CroatiaScotland Euro 2020 squad guide for England game: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more