Soccer

Euro 2020: Scotland's campaign comes to end - reaction & analysis

BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're over and out for today. It's been a tough 16 hours or so, but this pain will pass. We hope you have enjoyed our coverage throughout the day. For now, so long!. The skipper takes the top prize. Liverpool's Andy Robertson beats Chelsea's Billy Gilmour to win your Scotland...

www.bbc.com
Soccer
Liverpool F.C.
Euro
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
SoccerBBC

Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

Andy Ripper: England’s formation is too defensive and the front four are too far apart. It relies on full backs to join attacks. When we play a good side with wing backs, eg Germany, they will dominate us. Saka & Grealish played well but I fear round 16 will be our last game in Euro 2020.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: How Luka Modric's genius for Croatia ended Scotland's dreams

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. Even the most ardent Scotland fan could only gasp in broken-hearted...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jurgen Klopp Sanctions The Transfer Of Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp's side have already signed Ibrahima Konate from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a £36 million transfer, leaving Michael Edwards and company with just two more items on the German's wish list. Goal journalist Neil Jones has said that Liverpool supporters should anticipate at least two more new signings.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Scotland’s exit from Euro 2020 summed up by this fan attempting to kick a table

Scotland’s Euro 2020 aspirations were crushed on Tuesday night after Steve Clarke’s men lost 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park. Croatia scored after 17 minutes through Nikola Vlasic but Calum McGregor equalised just before half-time. The second half didn’t go to plan for the Scots though as a stunning strike from Luka Modric and a third from Ivan Perisic laid their hopes and dreams to rest. WHAT. A. GOAL.A wonderful strike from the 𝗺𝗮𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼 Luka Modrić 👏#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/OY5PLYCwAN— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2021There had been hopes for Scotland following their impressive 0-0 draw with England at...
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020: Henderson features as Robertson’s Scotland are eliminated

The Liverpool captain came on at half-time in England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic, replacing Declan Rice at Wembley. Henderson thought he had netted his first goal for the Three Lions and the game’s clincher in the 86th minute, but saw his close-range finish chalked off for offside. Jordan...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Scotland vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2020 result, final score and reaction tonight

Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a big effort fell short again.Attacker Nikola Vlasic drove in the opener for Croatia in the 17th minute before Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s side encouragement with a leveller three minutes from the break, his first international goal.However, just after the hour mark, captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a stunning strike from 20 yards before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal the win and take the Croats through, with Scotland finishing bottom of the section with just one point. Read More Scotland out of Euro 2020 after defeat by CroatiaScotland Euro 2020 squad guide for England game: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Modric leads Croatia into Euro 2020 last 16 at Scotland’s expense

Glasgow (AFP) – Scotland’s shot at reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time were ended in a 3-1 defeat to a Luka Modric-inspired Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday that took the World Cup runners-up into the last 16 of Euro 2020. After ending a...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Supreme Luka Modric leaves Scotland with no answers as Euro 2020 party comes crashing to a halt

In the end, and for the second time this tournament, there was nothing Scotland could do but stand and watch. As the peerless Luka Modric bent his body and curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner with the outside of his right foot, he delivered a brutal knockout blow to Scotland’s party with the beauty and grace of a ballerina. It was in some ways reminiscent of Patrik Schick’s wondergoal from the halfway line, which handed Scotland their opening defeat of the tournament last week. For a few seconds the ball seemed to hang in the air before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy