77 Leaders in the Tech Industry Share Their #MyStartInTech Stories

Launching this Fall, now is your time to sponsor this essential market intelligence to support your business planning in Q4 and into 2022!. NeXt-Curve, Mind Commerce, and Compass Intelligence are proud to announce the official launch of The 2021 Multi-client EDGE Business survey. The 2021 Multi-client Survey is a collaborative market research and advisory engagement led by market research and advisory firms neXt Curve, Mind Commerce, and Compass Intelligence. This is an opportunity to understand where the market is post-2020 and to engage with both end-users and technology decision-makers on key topics that are of interest in 2021 with a focus on edge computing, data analytics/AI, fixed/private wireless for the enterprise including use cases and applications, and other leading topics that impact growth, adoption, scale, and budget planning.