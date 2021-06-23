Cancel
Paris, ID

Paris City Council has concern about watering hours not being followed

By Michelle Higley
Herald-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis City Council held its regular meeting on June 15. All members were present. The Council completed the normal business of the meeting. The Council held a discussion with Joe Hayes about Subdivisions. The Council and Mayor do not have all of the necessary information to decide if the City infrastructure can support additional homes a subdivision would add to the City. The majority of the Council voted to put a moratorium on approval of subdivisions until this information is received. They are requesting an impact study and expect it to take approximately a year to obtain the necessary information. The Council expressed the message that they are not trying to prevent growth but instead ensured that those already receiving services could continue to meet their needs.

www.hjnews.com
