Half of all homes sold in the U.S. today trade at over the asking price. There are, on average, a little over five offers for every home sold in 2021. Days on market, historically averaging around 60, now stand at 20. All these statistics, from NAR economist Lawrence Yun, paint the picture of a national market starving for supply and vibrating with demand. The Manhattan market has just experienced its 19th week of logging more than 30 contracts signed for over $4 million; there is no precedent for this number at any time since before the 2008 recession.