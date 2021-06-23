Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Courtland, MN

Dr. Glen E. Hurley

Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOURTLAND — Dr. Glen E. Hurley of Courtland, Minnesota died on Fathers’ Day, June 20, 2021. Glen was born January 13, 1929, to Claude E. and Lorene W. Hurley in a farmhouse near Brownstown, Indiana. He attended Brownstown Township School and graduated Brownstown High School in 1947. He attended Purdue University and then transferred to Kansas State College (University) in Manhattan. Glen graduated from KSU as Dr. Glen E. Hurley, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1953. At Kansas State he met Lois I. Engel from Peck, Kansas. Lois and Glen married September 21, 1953.

www.nujournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Ellsworth, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
City
Waverly, MN
City
Courtland, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Volunteers#Veterinary Care#Brownstown High School#Purdue University#Kansas State College#Ksu#American#The Boxholm Methodist#United Methodist#The Boxholm City Council#Veterinarian#Iowa State#University Of Iowa#The Heifer Project#Overlook Farm#Soil Scientist#Muslim#El Salvadorian#Peace Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy