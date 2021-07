All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Red, White, and Groove is a July Fourth celebration in the Globe at the AT&T Discovery District, featuring live music by Ishi, Tess Vockler, Sam Blacky, CB Smoove, and Deejay Mike B. There will also be other entertainment and an immersive Fourth of July light show. After dark on July 3 and 4, lights throughout the district including the globe will be themed red, white, and blue.