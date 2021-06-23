Cancel
Technology

Tartabit IoT Bridge opens new pathways to Azure for Device Makers

By PRWeb
Times Union
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces a series of new features available in the IoT Bridge to enable emerging and established device makers additional pathways into Microsoft Azure. With the latest release of Tartabit's IoT Bridge, customers can now self-onboard devices that do not natively support an Azure IoT SDK using the Tartabit IoT Bridge low-code platform. Customers continue to enjoy the easiest to use, easiest to buy, easiest to deploy, and easiest to manage cloud gateway service for Azure IoT Hub integration, available in the Azure Marketplace.

Loriot
