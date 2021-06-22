Cancel
Real Estate

Despite Appearances, Home Sales Fizzle, Not Sizzle

By Diccon Hyatt
thebalance.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s how many months the volume of home sales has now declined, a sign that rampant demand has its limits. While the housing market may seem as hot as ever, a shortage of properties for sale and sky high prices is denting the total number of transactions in a clear downward trend. Sales of existing homes—including single-family houses, condos, townhomes and co-ops—fell 0.9% between April and May, the fourth straight monthly decline, the National Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.

Lawrence Yun
#Home Sales#Single Family Homes#Housing Market#Nar
Real EstateCrain's New York Business

Mortgage rates slide to 2.9%, the lowest since February

Mortgage rates in the U.S. dropped to the lowest in almost five months. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.9%, down from 2.98% last week and the lowest since Feb. 18, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. The slide follows a plunge in yields for the benchmark 10-year...
Real Estatethebalance.com

Runaway Home Prices Require Quintupling Monthly Savings

That’s how much extra money renters eager to buy their first house must save every month just to keep up with the expected increase in home values over the next year, according to a new analysis by real estate firm Zillow. Renters making the median U.S. income for renters—$3,855 per...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Good Time to Sell But Bad Time to Buy, Consumers Claim

It’s difficult to get a read on a market that fluctuates so much—especially in an environment that’s anything but normal. The new Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) from Fannie Mae, however, provides a glimpse into what today’s consumers are feeling and whether or not it’s a bad time to buy.
Clark County, WAVancouver Business Journal

Homeownership is at risk with record-high lumber prices

Fueled by low interest rates and overall demand, many are eager to buy a new home or take on extensive remodels this year. In addition to demand for housing, lumber price decreases have not materialized for builders yet. Housing affordability is at risk and unless lumber and other supply chain issues are addressed immediately, goals of homeownership will be put on hold for thousands of Clark County families, especially those seeking homes at the lower end of the market.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

In sizzling Las Vegas market, home prices jump again

The median price for a home in Southern Nevada jumped to $395,000 in June, a $10,000 increase from May, according to the Las Vegas Realtors trade group. June’s figure is $70,000 more than what was recorded for June of last year, which represents a jump of over 21%. Aldo Martinez,...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Buyers want second chance at housing market

Worried about a housing market crash? Don’t be. Demand remains strong, and inventory is moving back up. Here’s a market update from Brian Buffini’s midyear real estate report. In May, the median price of an existing home in the U.S. soared to a record-high $350,300, up 23.6% from the same...
Real Estatethebalance.com

More Home Sellers Lower Price in Sign of Cooler Market

Signs of a cooling housing market are all around us, including evidence that more homeowners are dropping their listing price. In the week that ended on June 27, 4.3% of houses for sale had lowered their listing price, more than at any point since November 2019—with the exception of one week last August, according to data from real estate company Redfin charted below. The increasing frequency of price drops suggests that the recent uptick in homes for sale is providing a little relief for hungry buyers previously stuck competing in a fierce and scarce housing market.
Real Estatesent-trib.com

Home sales increased 19.8% in May

Activity across the Ohio housing marketplace was brisk in May, as sales increased 19.8% from the level reached during the same month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors. Home unit sales in May 2021 reached 14,130, a 19.8% jump from the 11,790 sales recorded during the month last year. The average sales price across Ohio in May reached $243,641, an 18.% increase from the $206,240 mark posted during the month in 2020.
Nevada Current

Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Las Vegas, dubbed the riskiest housing market in the nation less than a year ago by real estate analyst CoreLogic, is on track to price the working class out of the market by the end of the year, says Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez, and Wall Street is scrambling to scoop up the rentals… Continue Reading Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts  The post Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Pending Sales Fall, New Listings Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Despite the number of homes for sale slowly growing, the number of pending sales continued to slide as summer commenced. Even with the number of homes for sale slowly growing, the number of pending sales continued to slide as summer commenced, according to Redfin. “The month of June was a...
Real EstateInman.com

Why home prices aren't actually as high as they appear

Before I get going with this months’ discussion, I did want to thank you for all the very gracious comments I received following last month’s video when I offered my views regarding the rumor that’s circulating about a new housing bubble forming. Well, today we’re going to stay inside the...
Businessrealtybiznews.com

Sizzling Hot Summer Home Market

This isn’t the first time the US has seen a strong sales market. Something making it different this time is that the market is extraordinarily strong in every part of the country. Typically, the intense markets are found on the coasts but this time it is almost everywhere with the national average listing price hitting a new high in May 2021 when it reached $380,000 (Realtor.com). That is up 15.2% compared to last year.
Real Estatekxlp941.com

May Home Sales Strong

May home sales were strong. Chris Galler is President of Minnesota Realtors:. “I would say we are not only on fire right now we are in a drought. We just don’t have the inventory required to satisfy all of the home buyers that are looking at this point in time.”
Real Estatewiltonbulletin.com

Rise in private home listings benefits brokerages, hurts buyers (and sellers)

Ask nearly any prospective home buyer in the spring or summer of 2021 about their biggest challenge and you'll likely hear a tale of woe about the dearth of homes on the market. They'll tell you about the homes they lost to other buyers, the outrageous cash offers they can't compete against and, worse, the homes that sold before they even had a chance to see them.
Money

Mortgage Rates Slide Again | July 8, 2021

Mortgage rates are lower again today. The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan is 3.31%, down 0.029 percentage points from yesterday. Rates for all other loan categories are also lower, with the biggest changes occurring with the 7/1 and 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. As mortgage rates continue to move lower,...
Real Estatethebalance.com

How To Wholesale Real Estate

When someone wholesales real estate, they act as an intermediary between property sellers and buyers. The wholesaler agrees to sell a property on the owner’s behalf for an agreed-upon price without acting as their real estate agent or purchasing the property themselves. If the home sells for more than the agreed-upon price, the wholesaler keeps the difference as profit.

