Despite Appearances, Home Sales Fizzle, Not Sizzle

Signs of a cooling housing market are all around us, including evidence that more homeowners are dropping their listing price. In the week that ended on June 27, 4.3% of houses for sale had lowered their listing price, more than at any point since November 2019—with the exception of one week last August, according to data from real estate company Redfin charted below. The increasing frequency of price drops suggests that the recent uptick in homes for sale is providing a little relief for hungry buyers previously stuck competing in a fierce and scarce housing market.