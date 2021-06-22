Despite Appearances, Home Sales Fizzle, Not Sizzle
That’s how many months the volume of home sales has now declined, a sign that rampant demand has its limits. While the housing market may seem as hot as ever, a shortage of properties for sale and sky high prices is denting the total number of transactions in a clear downward trend. Sales of existing homes—including single-family houses, condos, townhomes and co-ops—fell 0.9% between April and May, the fourth straight monthly decline, the National Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.www.thebalance.com