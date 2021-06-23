Cancel
The 2022 Maserati MC20 Is the Supercar That Will Revive Maserati

By Wesley Wren
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it, Maserati has been in the doldrums for a while. Fortunately for the luxury brand, it has an ace in its sleeve: the MC20. This supercar is looking to put Maserati back on the map, and it seems like it’s going to succeed. With a turbocharged V6 mounted rear midship that sends 621 hp to the rear wheels, this Maserati supercar has the specs to live up to its supercar looks. Controlling that 3.0-liter V6 is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While the Maserati has plenty of supercar chops, it also doesn’t skimp on the luxe appointments such as a Sonus Faber stereo and posh materials. That means you won’t have any problems taking this Maserati out to the track in the morning, then taking it out to dinner at night.

