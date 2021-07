Jul. 5—For the first time since 2013, the Phillies will have more than one player in the All-Star Game. Surprised? J.T. Realmuto wasn't. Zack Wheeler was named to the National League team Sunday evening, as expected, after pitching as well as anyone this side of New York Mets ace/wizard Jacob deGrom. But Wheeler will have an unexpected travel companion to next Tuesday night's game in Denver. Realmuto, the star catcher who just went through what he described as "one of the worst slumps of my career," was selected to his third All-Star Game.