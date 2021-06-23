Yakima Valley Pippins return to WCL action, hammer Ridgefield for 12th straight win
Yakima Valley returned to West Coast League competition after six nonleague games and continued its same dominance Tuesday night in Ridgefield. The bats exploded late and two Pippins pitchers shut down hitters all night to beat the Raptors 10-1 and extend their winning streak to 12 games. During that stretch they've outscored opponents by an average of seven runs and scored at least eight in their last nine games.www.yakimaherald.com