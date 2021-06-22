Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Earth’s Radiation Budget is Out of Balance

NASA
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019. Earth’s climate is determined by a delicate balance between how much of the Sun’s radiative energy is absorbed in the atmosphere and at the surface and how much thermal infrared radiation Earth emits to space. A positive energy imbalance means the Earth system is gaining energy, causing the planet to heat up. The doubling of the energy imbalance is the topic of a recent study published June 15 in Geophysical Research Letters.

earthobservatory.nasa.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Solar Radiation#Energy Budget#Sun#Argo#Ceres#Langley Research Center#Noaa#Nasa News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
AstronomyKVUE

These Time-lapses Showcase Earth's Full Beauty!

Get an astronaut's view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Most Exoplanets won’t Receive Enough Radiation to Support an Earth-Like Biosphere

To date, astronomers have confirmed the existence of 4,422 extrasolar planets in 3,280 star systems, with an additional 7,445 candidates awaiting confirmation. Of these, only a small fraction (165) have been terrestrial (aka. rocky) in nature and comparable in size to Earth – i.e., not “Super-Earths.” And even less have been found that are orbiting within their parent star’s circumsolar habitable zone (HZ).
Scienceyoursun.com

LETTER: Humans not important to earth's survival

Our small solar system is in a dark, distant corner of our galaxy. If there are billions of solar systems in our galaxy and if there are billions of galaxies, then the statistical probability of not having some kind of life somewhere else in this universe is zero. Distances being so vast you most likely will never meet your neighbors. When you look at the nightly sky you realize how tiny and forgettable the earth really is.
SciencePopular Mechanics

Why Earth's Core Is Rapidly Growing Lopsided

Earth’s core adds more new material on one side than the other. The core remains centered by gravity, but why is this happening?. Heat loss beneath Indonesia likely explains the uneven growth. We have lots of recent evidence to suggest Earth is weird—really weird. Our planet, for example, mysteriously pulsates...
AstronomyBloomberg

Mapping the Secrets of the Earth’s Seabed

We know less about the planet's seabed than we do about the surface of the Moon or Mars. By the end of the decade, scientists are hoping to create a detailed map of these unexplored, submerged territories. They’ve already uncovered some spectacular features. (Source: Bloomberg)
EngineeringAPS physics

Radiation-Balanced Silica Fiber Amplifier

We report what we believe to be the first radiation-balanced fiber amplifier—a device that provides optical gain while experiencing no temperature rise. The gain medium is a silica fiber with a. 21. −. μ. m. -diameter core highly doped with. Yb. 3. +. (2.52 wt. %) and codoped with 2.00 wt. %...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Victoria Nogales

NASA grants UArizona $3.46M to monitor Earth radiation

PHOENIX, AZ — NASA has granted $3.46M over 11 years to a small team of researchers at the University of Arizona to help monitor Earth’s radiation budget. The grant is part of NASA’s $150 million Libera mission that will launch in 2027. University of Arizona researchers will contribute to preparing the mission to measure the amount of heat that is trapped and emitted from Earth. When Earth emits less infrared radiation than it absorbs solar energy, it leads to global warming.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Ice microphysical processes exert a strong control on the simulated radiative energy budget in the tropics

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 137 (2021) Cite this article. Simulations of the global climate system at storm-resolving resolutions of 2 km are now becoming feasible and show promising realism in clouds and precipitation. However, shortcomings in their representation of microscale processes, like the interaction of cloud droplets and ice crystals with radiation, can still restrict their utility. Here, we illustrate how changes to the ice microphysics scheme dramatically alter both the vertical profile of cloud-radiative heating and top-of-atmosphere outgoing longwave radiation (terrestrial infrared cooling) in storm-resolving simulations over the Asian monsoon region. Poorly-constrained parameters in the ice nucleation scheme, overactive conversion of ice to snow, and inconsistent treatment of ice crystal effective radius between microphysics and radiation alter cloud-radiative heating by a factor of four and domain-mean infrared cooling by 30 W m−2. Vertical resolution, on the other hand, has a very limited impact. Even in state-of-the-art models then, uncertainties in microscale cloud properties exert a strong control on the radiative budget that propagates to both atmospheric circulation and regional climate. These uncertainties need to be reduced to realize the full potential of storm-resolving models.
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

This Nike Cosmic Unity Is Inspired By Earth’s Oceans

As part of Nike’s “Move To Zero” campaign to embrace eco-consciousness via its footwear, the Swoosh took the bold step in crafting the Nike Cosmic Unity—the world’s first sustainable basketball shoe. The silhouette seems to be taking its environmental protection mission even further by dropping a line of Team Based colorways inspired by no other than Mother Nature herself. Among these styles include a blue pair reminiscent of the Earth’s oceans.
Scienceibrattleboro.com

Life Out Of Balance

From this chart we see that in 10,000 BCE (12,000 years ago) wild animals comprised 100% of the total vertebrate biomass on this planet. Today, wild animals comprise only 4% — less biomass than the cats and dogs that we humans keep for pets. The world’s cattle now comprise a greater biomass than all other animal species combined. Now you can believe that methane from cattle can make a deadly difference.
Missouri Stategeneticliteracyproject.org

Humanity has tipped the Earth’s nitrogen cycle out of balance. Here’s how we can reduce the use of synthetic fertilizer and address climate change dislocations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As nations and industries try to cut greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change, agricultural practices are in the spotlight. There’s good reason for that: Agriculture accounts for 16 to 27 percent of human-caused climate-warming emissions, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). But much of these emissions are not from carbon dioxide, that familiar climate change villain. They’re from another gas altogether: nitrous oxide.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Balancing Plant Growth and Resilience

In an international research project, a research group at the Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna has investigated how plants react to rising temperatures in terms of the two strategies essential for their survival: “growth” and “warding off disease”. Their studies show that heat triggers a broad immune response and stops growth. Awareness of these regulatory mechanisms is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change.
Earth Scienceearth.com

Earth’s cryosphere is shrinking at an alarming rate

The total surface area of Earth covered by frozen ground, sea ice, or snow – collectively known as the cryosphere – has been shrinking at an alarming rate as a result of climate change. In a new study published by the American Geophysical Union, researchers have found that between 1979...
AstronomyNASA

NASA Science Live: International Asteroid Day

At NASA, every day is asteroid day. From the many missions journeying to asteroids in our solar system – some even returning samples to Earth – to the efforts to find, track and monitor near-Earth objects and protect our planet from potential impact hazards, NASA and its partners are always looking to the skies.
EnvironmentLake County News

Earth from orbit: Record heat and drought is raising wildfire risk

The Western U.S. has seen record-breaking high temperatures in recent weeks as a heat dome, or mass of warm air, blankets the Pacific Northwest. This essentially occurs when a “mountain” or “dome” of warm air rises into the atmosphere, gets pinched off by the jet stream, and blocks new weather systems from moving in.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Study projects a surge in coastal flooding starting in 2030s

In the mid-2030s, every U.S. coast will experience rapidly increasing high-tide floods, when a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by climate change. High-tide floods—also called nuisance floods or sunny day floods—are already a familiar problem in many cities on the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a total of more than 600 such floods in 2019. Starting in the mid-2030s, however, the alignment of rising sea levels with a lunar cycle will cause coastal cities all around the U.S. to begin a decade of dramatic increases in flood numbers, according to the first study that takes into account all known oceanic and astronomical causes for floods.
AstronomyScience Daily

Changes in Earth's orbit enabled the emergence of complex life

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The researchers -- working with colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Curtin University, University of Hong...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Earth is at a crossroads, it's time for action

The Earth is at a crossroads and holistic systems thinking is critically needed. Our fresh water, the air we breath, the soils we need for trees and food and our commons (parks and public lands) are under attack by unrestrained, greedy capitalists that would mine, poison and pave over all that sustains us.
AstronomyNASA

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds Patches of Rock Record Erased, Revealing Clues

A new paper enriches scientists’ understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence of Mars’ past and possible signs of ancient life. Today, Mars is a planet of extremes – it’s bitterly cold, has high radiation, and is bone-dry. But billions of years ago, Mars was home to lake systems that could have sustained microbial life. As the planet’s climate changed, one such lake – in Mars’ Gale Crater – slowly dried out. Scientists have new evidence that supersalty water, or brines, seeped deep through the cracks, between grains of soil in the parched lake bottom and altered the clay mineral-rich layers beneath.
AstronomyNASA

Massive, Young Star Bursts Into View

A young, high-mass star recently burst into view in a corner of the Cat’s Paw Nebula, a star-forming region of the Milky Way galaxy. The nascent star was previously invisible, hidden by tons of obscuring gas and dust. Now, it is the brightest source of infrared light in the entire cluster of young stars, and shines with the light of 50,000 Suns. NASA’s telescope on an airplane, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, studied the star’s outburst – the brightest and longest-lasting of its kind ever observed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy