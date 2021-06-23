Cancel
Animal health matters: Raising dairy calves successfully depends on good management

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCow-calf producers base their calendar around a distinct calving season, but for dairy farmers, calving is an everyday occurrence. Accordingly, the calf “crops” from a dairy consist of a few calves at a time. Some dairies raise those calves themselves, but most outsource these days-old calves to contractors or sell them off the farm. This early-age transition to a new home and new caretakers can be a challenge for dairy calves — one not faced by beef calves growing up with their mothers.

#Animal Health#Dairy Farmers#Calves#Cryptosporidiosis
