Animal health matters: Raising dairy calves successfully depends on good management

Calves are a product of the dairy industry. Cows must be bred to produce milk, but are those subsequent calves a missed opportunity?. Attendees asked that question during the Beef on Dairy Symposium held June 9 as part of Beef Empire Days in Garden City, Kansas. One attendee called the calves a byproduct that now could be a great opportunity for cattle feeders. Using beef semen on the dairy cows, the crossbred calves could be an untapped market—that’s if the dairies, feeders, calf ranches and packers could all work together to find an avenue for the end product.