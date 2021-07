Equities seem to be lacking strength to move up strongly. Dow has come down and needs to sustain above 34000 to move up and test 34700-35000. DAX hovers around 15600 and needs to break 15800 to move higher and avoid a test of 15400 and lower levels. Nikkei has dipped below 29000 and can fall to 28500 and even 28000 again. Shanghai has failed to break above 3625 and can now move down towards 3550-3500. Sensex and Nifty have to break above 53000 and 15900 respectively to gain bullish momentum. While these resistances hold, a near-term dip and a sideways consolidation is possible for some time. However, as mentioned yesterday Sensex and Nifty look relatively stronger and can outperform others.