CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS. Tensions expected to intensify between U.S. and Iraq – bombing Iranian militants. Bearish engulfing candlestick pattern unfolding as predicted. After a strong start to the week, crude oil prices stumbled after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries including Russia (OPEC+) failed to come to an agreement regarding output increases. This may result in member states taking matters into their own hands and raising output regardless of the OPEC+ accord. A case of rejection for current restrictions could mean further depreciation of crude prices going forward.