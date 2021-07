CONNEAUT LAKE — A big part of golf is playing through tough conditions and that is exactly what 67 golfers did Oakland Beach on Monday and Tuesday. At the 58th Annual Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational, golfers battled through everything northwest Pennsylvania’s weather could throw at them. Monday opened with hot and humid temperatures that resulted in a torrential downpour in the early afternoon. Tuesday was the opposite, as temperatures dipped to about 55 degrees with consistent wind when the ladies teed off at 8:30 a.m.