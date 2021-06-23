Hot and dry considerations should have farmers reconsidering herbicide application
Most herbicide labels caution against applications made under environmental stress such as the prevailing hot and dry conditions in Iowa this year. This is because of increased risk of crop injury and/or decreased weed control. Weeds growing under hot, dry conditions are often difficult to control because of the development of a thicker waxy cuticle, which serves as a barrier for herbicide absorption.www.farmforum.net