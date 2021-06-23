Hot and dry considerations should have farmers reconsidering herbicide application

Nearly three quarters of Kentucky soybean were planted as of the June 6, 2021 crop progress report with over 60% being emerged. Now that the majority of soybean are in the ground and emerging it is time to start evaluating and thinking about postemergence herbicide applications. Assuming that residual herbicides were applied at planting, farmers can typically expect to need to make postemergence application four to six weeks after planting. Those who have not applied a residual will need to be making applications much sooner if they haven't already. In this article we want to give you a few reminders and tips to assist in maximizing those soon to be applied postemergence soybean herbicides.