This is the last weekend of Pride Month and Austin Monthly is teaming up with Still Austin Whiskey Co. and going all out for a big event that mixes a good time with supporting a great cause. The Pride Pop-Up is happening on Saturday from 5pm - 9pm, and a portion of the proceeds from the event benefits Out Youth. You can get a cocktail from Still Austin, then shop and grab some bites from some of Austin's coolest LGBTQ+ owned businesses. There will be live drag performances throughout the day and to close out the festivities is local artist, and very good friend to the show, Gina Chavez. Maybe she will sing this tune tomorrow, but first here is Gina on the We Are Austin virtual stage performing her song "Ella".