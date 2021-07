The Albia varsity baseball team posted an 8-1 victory over Keokuk last Wednesday with Garin Grinstead and Jaden Hugen combining to pitch a six-hit gem. The Purple Chief’s only run came in the second with Grinstead on the mound. He gave up four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings. Hugen came on to pitch the final two and a third and gave up two hits, walked three and struck out two.