The Padres undoubtedly transferred the momentum over from their four-game sweep of the Reds into last night's game one as the they put together a total team effort, including four runs in the very first inning, and toppled the Dodgers 6-2 in front of another raucous crowd inside Petco Park. Yu Darvish got the start on the mound a struck out a whopping 11 batters while allowing just one run off two hits. Craig Stammen also K'd a pair in the eighth.