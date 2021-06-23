Princeton Police report

• June 17, at 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael T. Newton, 50, of Princeton, on a Caldwell County bench warrant charging him with failure to appear. • June 17, at 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence near the 200 block of Citizens Court for an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with Rueben Martinez, 60, of Princeton, and determined he was under the influence of intoxicants. Officers also found that Martinez was trespassed from the address. He was taken into custody and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree criminal trespassing.