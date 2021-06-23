Cancel
Princeton, KY

Princeton Police report

Princeton Times Leader
 June 23, 2021

• June 17, at 2:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael T. Newton, 50, of Princeton, on a Caldwell County bench warrant charging him with failure to appear. • June 17, at 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence near the 200 block of Citizens Court for an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with Rueben Martinez, 60, of Princeton, and determined he was under the influence of intoxicants. Officers also found that Martinez was trespassed from the address. He was taken into custody and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree criminal trespassing.

