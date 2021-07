The Laclede County Health Department has reported a spike of 356 new COVID-19 cases during June. In comparison, there were 73 cases reported in May. That is a nearly 388 percent increase month to month. May itself was an increase from the previous month. There were 39 cases reported in April, according to data released by the Health Department. July is already off to an elevated start. On July 2, the LCHD reported 35 new cases, nearly as much as the whole month of April. Of those, 34 were symptomatic and 21 had no known contact to a positive case. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.