Indiana State

Broken Sewer Lateral Cause Of Sinkholes In City

Post-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second of two sinkholes that opened along East Second Street in Jamestown will be repaired today, after one was fixed Tuesday. Jeff Lehman, city public works director, said the sinkholes have been caused by faulty sewer laterals, with one occurring on the west bound lane at 841 E. Second St., and the second happening in the east bound lane at 926 E. Second St. He said because East Second Street is so heavily traveled, the city declared the situation an emergency and hired a contractor to make the repairs. He added that the faulty sewer lateral is a private issue, so the property owners will be charged for the repairs.

