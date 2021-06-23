Cancel
'Not just a summer thing': Blue Devil Buddies mentorship program to return for a second year

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though incoming first-years will be entering a campus making its way to normalcy, all the challenges of adjusting to college life will still be here. Because of those challenges, Blue Devil Buddies, a mentorship program created by Duke Student Government last summer in response to COVID-19, is returning for a second year. The program, which algorithmically pairs incoming first-year students with current students before the fall semester, aims to foster relationships and ease the transition to college life.

